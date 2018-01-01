Michael B. Jordan went back to his roots with 'guerilla' Creed II shoots

Michael B. Jordan is pretty sure the Creed II crew broke “a million union laws” filming one of the scenes for the sports sequel.

Michael is back as Adonis Johnson, protege of Sylvester Stallone’s famous boxer alter ego Rocky Balboa, three years after we last saw him in Oscar-nominated Creed.

For round two, Adonis accepts an offer to fight Viktor Drago, played by real-life boxer Florian Munteanu, the son of Rocky IV baddie Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), who killed Adonis’ dad Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers).

Utilising the montage scenes the Rocky franchise is famous for, the Creed II cast and crew headed into the New Mexico desert to capture the shots needed.

“It was guerilla filmmaking, honestly. It was independent film at its best. We were scrambling. Here, there, moving cameras,” Michael recalled to Collider. “I’m sure we broke a million union laws. But it felt good. It (felt) like going back to my roots, like my early days of making films. We scrambled around, we did whatever we had to do to get the shot. We had limited amount of time. I think we got it good, I think we got it done.”

The film marks German-Romanian boxer Florian’s acting debut, and Michael was happy to answer any questions he had about movie making.

Describing him as a teddy bear, the 31-year-old reveals they got on great, even during the fighting scenes.

“He is the nicest human being on this planet. Such a sweet guy,” he said praising the 28-year-old. “He was very humble, very eager to learn. He showed up early, asked tonnes of questions. I gave him as much advice as I could. With the boxing there’s a mutual respect for one another, not wanting to hurt each other.

“The first time we actually hit each other, I think you learn a lot about somebody who can take a punch. We definitely caught each other a few times, but it was nothing but love.”