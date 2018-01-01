Hugh Jackman doesn't want a Wolverine-Deadpool crossover movie

Hugh Jackman keeps refusing Ryan Reynolds' requests to shoot a Wolverine-Deadpool crossover movie.

The Australian actor has played the comic book character in a number of films, starting with X-Men in 2000 and portraying him for the last time in Logan in 2017. However, Jackman most recently reappeared as the Marvel mutant in Deadpool 2, having given the producers permission to use archive footage from X-Men Origins: Wolverine in the mid-credits sequence.

And while he is confident that "Wolverine will be back" on the big screen one day, Jackman has no interest in resurrecting him in a future Deadpool movie.

"Ryan, he's relentless," the 50-year-old smiled during an interview with Willie Geist on Sunday Today, via People. "He keeps coming back to me in all these ways, shapes and forms. And I said, 'Well, you know, I just don't think the world really wants to see Deadpool with Wolverine.' I mean, maybe a cameo from Deadpool? I just think it runs over it with Deadpool. I don't know."

Reynolds had mentioned his hopes for the project in a previous interview with Geist, in which he said he, "continued to do full-court press for Hugh Jackman to come back, to no avail as of yet," and joked that The Greatest Showman star had been "failing constantly since Wolverine."

"Oh, really? That's nice of him. He's throwing me a bone? Got it," Jackman teased when Geist told him this, before adding, "You know that term, dag, I mentioned? A dag is a goofball in American. It's a goof. You're such a dag, Ryan!"

Jackman can currently be seen in biographical drama The Front Runner, in which he plays American politician Gary Hart, a Democratic presidential candidate in 1988, which opened in U.S. cinemas on Wednesday (21Nov18).