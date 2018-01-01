Daniel Radcliffe hosting Thanksgiving dinner for first time

Daniel Radcliffe is set to host his first Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday (22Nov18).

The British actor made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday evening to discuss his new Broadway play The Lifespan of a Fact, which follows a young fact checker who is assigned to apply his skill to a groundbreaking piece by an unorthodox author.

As he's in New York, he is going to throw a Thanksgiving event, though he confessed that his actress girlfriend, Erin Darke, will take care of the cooking.

"My girlfriend and I are hosting. I've never done that before - I can't cook so I'm just going to make myself as useful as humanly possible," he smiled. "I thought I was going to be doing some maybe chopping of things, I found out yesterday I'm not going to be trusted with chopping. That's probably a good decision... I'm going to be stirring, I'm going to be maybe crushing things, if that's required."

Daniel shared that around nine people will be in attendance, and he has sorted turkey, various sides and options for vegetarian guests.

In addition to the meal, he will also be sitting back and catching up on the National Football League (NFL) games.

"My girlfriend is from Michigan and there's always a Lions game on Thanksgiving with the misery or joy that entails... Heartbreak is part of being a Lions fan, in the way that being an English football fan is also, when growing up, was mixed in with a lot of heartbreak and missed penalties," the 29-year-old said.

During the chat, host Seth also asked Daniel if he was tempted to attend a performance of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway. However, the Harry Potter star admitted that he has avoided seeing the popular show because he doesn't want to distract theatregoers.

"It would not be a relaxing evening at the theatre... I feel like I would be being watched for my reaction," he insisted. "And maybe that is completely conceited and egotistical and people wouldn't care. But I do feel if I was just surrounded by Harry Potter fans, I feel like it would be a little odd."