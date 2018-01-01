Mandy Moore catches parcel thief on home surveillance

Mandy Moore caught a person stealing parcels from outside her home earlier this week (beg19Nov18).

The This Is Us actress shared a screengrab from her home surveillance mobile app which showed a still image from a camera located in her driveway. In the picture, taken on Tuesday, the lower half of a person can be seen standing besides a stack of three boxes.

"People that steal are the worst. Bad karma, folks," she wrote besides the image on her Instagram Stories.

She then posted a second screengrab which revealed that the parcels had only been dropped off 12 minutes before the alleged theft, and complained to FedEx officials about their delivery driver leaving them on her driveway in plain view of the street without trying to see if she was home first.

"Not to be petty but @fedex — you didn't even try to ring the doorbell. I was home," she wrote. "You just left it for someone to take 10 mins later. It's the holidays! You know this is happening everywhere — be better."

It has been a rollercoaster week for the 34-year-old, who got married to partner Taylor Goldsmith in the backyard of her Los Angeles home on Sunday. She has shared multiple pictures from the big day on her Instagram, showing her walking down the makeshift carpeted aisle in a light pink tulle dress by Rodarte.

However, the evening before the ceremony she lost her pet cat Madeline "very suddenly", leaving her "utterly broken".

"Completely out of the blue. We’re still in shock and processing the pain and grief of this loss but holding her in my arms, making sure she knew she was safe and loved as she took her last breaths will stay with me for the rest of my life," she wrote. "Thank you for the lessons in patience, responsibility and unconditional love, Madeline. Love you, baby girl."