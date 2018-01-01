Monica: 'My teenage feud with Brandy was blown out of proportion'

Singer Monica is sick of talking about her famous feud with her The Boy is Mine duet partner Brandy, because the two teenagers never actually fell out.

The 38-year-old was just 18 when the track became a massive hit in 1998 and stories about a bust-up with Brandy hit the tabloids.

The star admits all the drama really impacted the pair and both she and her duet partner actually started believing the hype.

"The song took off and then everything around it took off," she tells Access Live. "I had never even met Brandy until the session, so contrary to popular belief, we met then... People thought the song was about something happening in real life.

"When we were younger, it had much more of an effect. Now I'm so unbothered, because at this point you have to have a kinda peace that passes all understanding... I have three kids, a husband... a show, the music, I'm working on a new album, there's so much happening at one time. You don't think about this stuff.

"You just become accustomed to it not being true. Back in the day, it used to have some validity. Now, most of the rumours have no truth at all."

And Monica is looking forward to the next time she meets up with Brandy: "We haven't spoken in forever. I know that she's on a show and she films it in Atlanta (where I live), but we've not even seen each other while we were there."

But the singer fears that she and Brandy will never be able to recreate the "chemistry" and the "chaos" that surrounded The Boy is Mine should they ever decide to return to the studio.

"People bought into that so heavily, it just will never happen again... It's pretty dope to have it there," she adds.