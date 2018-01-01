Alexander Skarsgard had 'one in, one out' purchase policy while he was living out of a suitcase

Actor Alexander Skarsgard employed a strict "one in, one out" clothing policy while living out of his suitcase as he filmed in various locations for two years straight.

The Swedish-born star moved from Los Angeles to New York, but he has only recently set up a permanent home again, having spent so much time travelling for work.

"I lived in L.A. for many years but I've been (in New York) for five years now, but on the road for about 95 per cent of the time," he told U.S. morning show Live with Kelly and Ryan. "I had a place for a couple of years and then I was gonna go on the road for two years back to back, so I ended up moving my furniture into storage and just had a suitcase, and for two years I didn't live anywhere (permanently)."

The Big Little Lies star admits he was "very, very lucky" to end up in "incredible cities" for shoots, spending time in Berlin, Madrid, and London, as well as Montreal and Alberta in Canada, and to ensure he didn't end up with a pile of extra belongings, he only stuck to the necessities while on the road.

"The key was one suitcase," he explained. "I promised myself when I embarked on this adventure around the globe to not accumulate stuff. I was like, 'I'm gonna keep it to one suitcase, 'cause I don't want to lug around two, three or four (cases)..."

"It was the bare essentials, basically, and what's interesting after a while is... it makes you think about consumption in a new way, 'cause we obviously live in a society where we just consume, consume, consume," Alexander continued, "and for two years, if I wanted to buy something, I had to get rid of something. It was kind of a one in, one out policy, so if I found a pair of shoes, I was like, 'Well, then I have to retire my old pair'."