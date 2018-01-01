Benedict Cumberbatch once considered a career in law

Benedict Cumberbatch once thought about becoming a lawyer before pursuing his acting career.

The Avengers: Infinity War star, whose parents Timothy Carlton and Wanda Ventham are both actors, initially chose an alternative career path because he wanted to further his education and study the law.

"I did for a while think… 'What do I have to do to become a lawyer?," he said during an appearance on U.S. breakfast show Live with Kelly and Ryan.

"Criminal barrister kind of interested me. It requires a lot of acting, you’ve got an audience you have to convince the jury."

However, the Sherlock star gave up on the idea of a legal career after talking to people he knew in the school programme.

"What turned me off was the amount of people coming back… saying, 'Turn back now while you still can'," he explained. "It’s oversubscribed, it doesn’t matter how high a grade you get, it’s the whim of whichever chambers may be taking you on… It doesn’t matter how talented you are, you might not fit that mould for that year."

And he was grateful he stuck with his original plan after receiving praise from his father while he was studying acting.

"Why give up on my primary dream to potentially fail...?," he continued. "So I stuck with it and then, at university, dad said, ‘Yep, you’re better than I was and ever will be', which makes me choke up just thinking about it, and that was all the blessing a child could ever need. (It was) a huge thing for a father to say."