Steve Coogan stunned director by becoming Stan Laurel over lunch

Actor Steve Coogan wowed Stan & Ollie director Jon Baird when he transformed into funnyman Stan Laurel over lunch.



Baird didn't consider anyone else for the role of the Laurel & Hardy star in his new biopic, and knew he'd made the right choice during Skype meetings with the Brit - and then they met.



"I met Steve over lunch one afternoon and we were chatting away about Stan Laurel, and without any warning he went into Stan, he started doing Stan," the filmmaker recalls. "He would drop his napkin and then come up and bump his head on the table and the shivers went up my spine and I thought, 'Wow!'



"It was just that little moment, it was everything. I knew he was a very clever guy and I knew that he would absolutely get everything that it was supposed to be but actually bringing Stan off the page, in the amount of detail he puts into the voice and the performance, it was just a no brainer after about five minutes of speaking to Steve about it.



"Everyone got excited when Steve got involved, for obvious reasons."



That included his co-star John C. Reilly, who plays heavyweight Oliver Hardy in the movie.



"We realised from the beginning there was no way to do this unless we learned to love each other," the Chicago star tells WENN. "We were pretty much strangers, but we became real friends. He is one of the funniest people I have ever met. I’d get this real lonely feeling whenever Steve wasn't on the set with me, it would feel like a part of me was missing.



"I feel we live in an age of Google and Wikipedia and anything that anyone wants to know about the facts of someone’s life are instantly available, but the beautiful thing about this story was you go inside their (Laurel & Hardy) relationship and it gives you a glimpse of what it might have been like working together."

