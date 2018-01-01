Jason Segel knew he'd adapt real-life nude break-up as it was happening

Actor Jason Segel began developing his infamous nude break-up scene in classic comedy Forgetting Sarah Marshall as he experienced the embarassing situation in real life.

The star let it all hang out for a full-frontal shot in the hit 2008 comedy as his titular onscreen girlfriend, played by Kristen Bell, proceeded to dump him while he was completely naked.

Jason previously revealed the cringe-worthy sequence was based on a true story, and now, 10 years on, the funnyman admits adapting the incident for the big screen was all he could think about after discovering he was single again.

"That scene is autobiographical; I got broken up with while naked, in real life," he shared.

Recalling how the split unfolded, Jason said, "It was a really bad day. My girlfriend had been out of town, and she called me from the airport and said, 'Hey, I'm at the airport, I'm back. Can I come over?'

"I thought, 'Yeah! I know what's about to happen,' so when she arrived, I was waiting for her like Burt Reynolds (in his famous nude Cosmopolitan pose), and she walked in and I was like, 'I've been waiting for you,' and then she said, 'We need to talk...'"

As he realised he was being dumped, Jason suddenly felt the need to halt the conversation and put some clothes on.

"What didn't make the movie, which also happened (in real life), is that halfway through, I was like, 'OK, I need to go get dressed,'" he remembered.

"Turns out, picking out an outfit for the second half of a break up is the worst outfit you'll ever pick out, and I came out in a button up blue shirt and khaki pants, like I was going to an event, and I said, 'I'm wearing your favourite outfit.'

"But the whole time, I thought, 'As soon as she walks out the door, I'm gonna write this,' and it worked out!"

Forgetting Sarah Marshall, which Jason wrote and starred in, also featured Russell Brand and Mila Kunis. The comedy also spawned a spin-off sequel, 2010's Get Him to the Greek, which followed the adventures of Brand's rock star character Aldous Snow.