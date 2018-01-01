Busy Philipps relies on fun activities with her kids to de-stress during the holidays

Actress Busy Philipps plans fun activities with her children as a way to cope with holiday season stress.

The 39 year old, who is mum to daughters Birdie, 10, and Cricket, five, has learned how to make the busiest time of the year manageable by planning arts and crafts sessions inspired by her partnership with hobby store Michael's.

"The holidays are fun, and everybody knows they can be a little stressful, especially if you have children because your kids are off of school for so long," she tells PopSugar. "So we try to fill our days with as much activity as we can.

I partnered with Michael's and it's a very organic partnership because I end up going there all throughout the holiday season to get craft supplies, and decorations, and things for baking."

The star has been juggling the filming of her new talk show, Busy Tonight, and promoting her memoir, This Will Only Hurt a Little, while finding the time to whip up delicious desserts with her family.

"Some of our favourite things are traditional baking," she beams. "We do the sugar cookies, and we generally invite other kids over and we decorate them. And sometimes - this is my mom hack - I bake the cookies ahead of time so that they just do the decorating, which is all they really wanna do anyway."

Another aspect of the holidays she has learned to plan for is choosing the right gifts for her children.

"My kids like all different types of things, and they're such different ages," she shares. "Birdie is 10, and Cricket is five, so we really have to, like, run the gamut of things that we get for our children.

"On MichaelsKids.com they have thousands of gifts, and I have the girls go on there and basically make their own list, so that I know what to get them, because I'm not a mind reader! But Cricket, right now, is into anything (where) she can make, like, potions. So all of the perfume making, lip gloss making - all of those kits are on her list.

"And Birdie is a little bit older now, but she is still so into slime making, so, honestly, I can just get her a giant tub of glue and some glitter and she is gonna be very happy."