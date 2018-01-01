Kelly Clarkson insists she sang live at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Kelly Clarkson has insisted that she sang live at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday (22Nov18) despite John Legend's claim all performers had to lip sync.

The Behind These Hazel Eyes singer braved the icy temperatures in New York City to perform her song Heat with the help of The Voice winner Brynn Cartelli, who was Kelly's contestant, and she insisted afterwards on a now-deleted Instagram Stories post that she sung live.

"Umm, I don't know if y'all know this, but that was live! Brynn Cartelli, thank you - singing in this cold weather with me. It's so cold in New York," she said, according to E! News. "I just wanted y'all to know, you probably all thought that sounded so good from Brynn Cartelli, but that was live, as well. So Brynn Cartelli's just rocking those runs this morning. I didn't even give those runs this morning. I was like, nope! Anyway, happy Thanksgiving, y'all! I'm so excited to be here with Brynn!"

Kelly's comments contradict John, who told his followers all performers were made to lip sync as he came to the defence of Rita Ora after she suffered technical difficulties during her performance which left her with troubles matching her words to the song, making it clear she wasn't singing live.

"Fun fact. We all have to lip sync on this parade because the floats don’t have the capacity to handle the sound requirements for a live performance," John wrote.

The Anywhere singer thanked John for coming to her defence and admitted not being able to sing live was "annoying" and insisted her own concerts are "100 percent live always have been."

Representatives for Macy's apologised for the technical problems on their official Twitter account.

"During today's NBC broadcast of the #MacysParade several recording artists experienced technical difficulties that negatively impacted their performance," they wrote. "We apologise and want fans to know these issues were out of the artist's control."

Rita shared the message and replied, "Thank you and I appreciate the honesty... and I hope everyone still had a great time!"