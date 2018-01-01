Margot Robbie started a fire while cooking Thanksgiving dinner

Margot Robbie set the yams on fire while trying to cook them last Thanksgiving (17).

The Australian star, who lives in Los Angeles, gets together with a group of friends who are also living away from home to celebrate "Friendsgiving" on the annual American holiday, but admitted her pals didn't want her to be as involved with cooking at this year's event, which took place on Thursday (22Nov18), after her disastrous attempt in 2017.

"Last year for our Friendsgiving, all the 'orphans' in town, we just (cooked) a big feast. I was in charge of the yams and I lit them on fire," she told USA Today "It was terrible. So this year we're dividing up who's cooking what and I was like, 'I'd really like to give the yams a go again!'

"And last Christmas I lit the ham on fire, which, again I was like, 'Can I do the ham this year?' And everyone was like, 'We want to be able to eat the food, we don't want it to be charcoal and just have nothing.'"

The Suicide Squad actress admits her friends have been trying to encourage her to work on food that doesn't require cooking, but she doesn't want to be banned from the kitchen.

"They're always like, 'You can do a cheese board! Or you can pick the wine out for everyone!' And I was like, 'No, I want to be in the kitchen!' " she laughed. "But yeah, I suck in the kitchen."

The Oscar-nominated star isn't the only one to have kitchen troubles - TV personality Chrissy Teigen, who has published cookbooks, recently confessed that she burned her sweet potato pie to a crisp. Sharing a picture of the charcoal pie on social media, she wrote, "In case you are wondering why I didn't put my finished pie on my instastory (sic)."