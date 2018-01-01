Olivia Colman struggled with incontinent rabbits on The Favourite set

Olivia Colman struggled through the bedroom scenes in The Favourite because she had to film with a gang of incontinent rabbits.

The 44-year-old plays Britain's last Stuart monarch Queen Anne in Yorgos Lanthimos' raucous 18th Century drama - but had to share the set with numerous bunnies starring as the royal's pets.

Olivia reveals that working with the big-eared animals wasn't ideal - as they struggled to control their bladders.

"They were real rabbits," she tells Britain's Daily Mail newspaper. "Real incontinent rabbits... When they were in bed with you they just wee-d."

As well as wetting the bed, the actress adds that her furry co-stars were as pampered and difficult on set at English stately home Hatfield House as any Hollywood diva.

"They had lots of lovely space," she explains. "They would just nod off and fall asleep and cuddle up in those lovely hutches, and they had a ball when they were out of the hutches. The crew had to use little fences to corral them."

For Olivia and her co-star Emma Stone, one rabbit quickly became their favourite, and they dubbed the pet Strawberry after the character Olivia is voicing in a new adaptation of Watership Down.

The Favourite depicts the rumoured love triangle between Anne and two of her courtiers, Sarah Churchill, played by Rachel Weisz, and Emma's character Abigail Masham - who battled for influence and the Queen's affections.

Olivia, who has also taken on another royal role as Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's The Crown, believes the film will have crossover appeal, thanks to the flaws and brilliance of its main characters.

"Feminists and non-feminists will love this story," she adds. "These are ugly, beautiful, women. Proper flawed humans. As all humans are."