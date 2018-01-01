Nicole Kidman: 'I was a nightmare to live with while filming Destroyer'

Nicole Kidman's husband Keith Urban couldn't wait for her to wrap filming new movie Destroyer because she was "a bit of a nightmare" during production.

The Oscar-winning actress plays a broken, damaged police detective named Erin Bell in the gritty crime thriller, which follows the cop as she tracks down gang members connected with her earlier botched undercover operation.

The tough character took its toll on Nicole and she struggled to leave Erin behind when she went home and she admits country star Keith was looking forward to her being done with the film.

"My husband was like, 'When is this going to end?' As an actor, you take on things and some you can shed and walk away from and others you can't," she explained on The Graham Norton Show. "The character had to seep out of my pores and I didn't know how to perform that, so I just had to live it. I was a bit of a nightmare!"

The Moulin Rouge! star explores new territory as it's a "tough, gritty film”, which is something she'd never done, but she doesn't want her daughters Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith Margaret, seven, to watch it until they're over 21 years old.

"She destroys those who go after her, and she’s destroying herself. I don’t want my girls to see this," she told the Daily Mail. "It sounds like there’s wholesale violence, but there isn’t. Erin can shoot like she was born to shoot. But there’s nothing gratuitous... OK, the girls can see it - when they’re over 21."

The Australian actress opened up about her career at a BAFTA retrospective event in London earlier this week (begs19Nov18) before she and her family, who live in Nashville, flew to Australia for Thanksgiving (22Nov18).