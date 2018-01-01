Jada Pinkett-Smith: 'I wouldn't be able to handle a divorce in a mature manner'

Jada Pinkett-Smith isn't 'mature enough' to handle a divorce battle with her husband Will Smith.

The actors are approaching their 21st anniversary and have previously vowed they will never part ways for good, even if they were to break up, because things would get messy and it would be too difficult for her.

"For me personally, I'm not mature enough to have a divorce," she told singer Toni Braxton on her online show Red Table Talk on Friday (23Nov18). "I'm just not. I don't think I would ever be mature enough."

Jada admitted she would not react well if the couple ever separated and had to start the process of splitting assets.

"When you have to start going in, breaking up assets, that right there... that's when the red table turns upside down and it won't be red no more," she told Toni, who is a divorcee. "This'll be smashed in shambles. You know what I'm saying?"

Jada's husband Will previously appeared on her show and opened up about his reasons for never wanting to go through a marriage breakdown again following his divorce from his first wife, Sheree Zampino, in 1995.

"I had been divorced before, I wasn't getting divorced again," he said. "Divorce wasn't an option."

He also revealed how he and Jada work hard to keep their marriage together after they hit a rough spot.

"We broke up within our marriage and got back together again," he continued. "We had to rebuild with new rules and something way, completely different."