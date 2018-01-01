NEWS Dwayne Johnson renting out Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's former British home Newsdesk Share with :







Dwayne Johnson has moved into the Surrey, England mansion Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie once rented, while he films his Fast And Furious spin-off movie Hobbs & Shaw.



Pitt and Jolie lived there in 2016, according to DailyMailOnline, and now Johnson is calling the sprawling pad home, even transporting his state-of-the-art gym, he has called his Iron Paradise, so he can work out every day.



The action man has reportedly set up the weights room in a huge marquee on the grounds.



Dwayne, who stars opposite Brit Jason Statham in the new film, has been posting images from his work-outs on Instagram, confirming that he's spending America's Thanksgiving holiday in the U.K. at an impressive pad which has also hosted Elton John and Sarah Ferguson as guests.



The movie star posted a shot of himself horseback riding on the estate earlier this week, adding the caption: "Good Thanksgiving hang with Rusty at the crib here in London. This ol’ boy’s a genuine star as he was Russell Crowe’s horse in one of my favorite films, GLADIATOR, as well as ROBIN HOOD...



"Rusty’s clearly happy when Russell is on his back, because I heard that unmistakeable (sic) horse groan of 'Holyyyy s**t please don’t get on me' when 6’5 265lbs of tattooed sunshine saddled up on him. Thankful to Rusty and his pal, Rosey, for coming to the crib today for some Thanksgiving ridin’."



Super buff Johnson also brought his 'Iron Paradise' to Vancouver, while on location in Canada earlier this month (Nov18), and took to social media to thank his aides for helping him set it up: "Sending a huge thank you to the hundreds of hard working crew responsible for always setting up my Iron Paradise aka my traveling carnival in every location I film at...," he wrote.



"40,000lbs of steal and iron. I can maintain and build upon an insane work schedule, but only due to having my anchor ready to go every morning at 5am. Grateful to the bone. Thank you guys."

