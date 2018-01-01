NEWS Beverley Mitchell reveals miscarriage heartache Newsdesk Share with :







Actress Beverly Mitchell has revealed she suffered a miscarriage earlier this year (18).



The former 7th Heaven and Crow: CIty of Angels star took to Instagram on America's Thanksgiving Day (22Nov18) to write about what she is thankful for and in her post she revealed she suffered the tragic loss.



"So much to be grateful for!!!," she wrote. "Sharing a little bit about the past few months, a little heartache, a miscarriage, and healing! Thankful for my wonderful family who fills my (heart)...! And thank you to all of you (fans) for your love and support! And giving me a platform to share all my highs and lows!"



In a subsequent blog post, Mitchell revealed she and her husband, Michael Cameron, who are parents to daughter Kenzie Lynne and son Hutton, were expecting twins.



"A few months back Michael and I were thrilled, we had just found out we were pregnant, and though we were surprised, we were excited," she wrote. "It didn't take long before we began to prepare for a life filled with more little people in it.



"And much to our surprise, we came to find out it was twins! After our shock, came acceptance and excitement. A few weeks later, our new dream of our growing family came crashing down; we had a miscarriage. This was a shock..."



Mitchell explains it has taken her a few months to work through the loss, but she is still open to expanding her family: "We still have dreams of growing our family but now more than ever, I look at Kenzie, Hutton, and Michael and just feel full," she added. "If we are blessed with more children they will fill us with more love, but for now, I look at my family and I am GRATEFUL, BLESSED, and THANKFUL."

