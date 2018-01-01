Nicole Kidman: 'I've made it a point to work with female directors'

Nicole Kidman is adamant about working with female directors "to change the statistics" of gender imbalance in Hollywood.

The Big Little Lies actress regularly selects film projects with a female filmmaker attached as she feels she is at a point in her career where she can make a difference.

"I made a pledge a couple of years ago to work with a female director every eighteen months because you've got to act to change the statistics; I have to do something," she said at the BAFTA Life in Pictures event in London earlier this week (ends23Nov18). "We can talk about it and we can all talk about it or I can actually just get out there and do it. So that's what I'm sort of, at this stage of my life and in my career, trying to do is change the statistics."

Nicole also revealed she makes sure to pick roles that have different characters than ones she has played before, because she doesn't want to be typecast.

"It's hard as a woman in this industry and it's hard to keep forging ahead to not then get typecast in that kind of role, you know," she added. "So it's constantly sort of stretching and putting your hand up and being willing to try things and change."

And she's grateful she is still able to do what she loves after acting for over 30 years.

"I've now reached the point where I say, 'This is what I do, I'm incredibly grateful for the life and the journey it's given me so far, I can't believe I'm still here doing it like this'," she continues. "It gives me enormous joy but it also puts me in a place of being able to communicate and be in the world and participate in the world and have a greater understanding of people in the world, and I learn so much from it."