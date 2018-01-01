Holmes & Watson was written for Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly years ago

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly's new film Holmes & Watson was written for them years ago.

The Step Brothers co-stars have reunited onscreen for a comedic take on the legendary fictional characters Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson.

The movie's director/writer Etan Cohen penned the script for the duo around eight years ago, but he decided to sit on it while filmmaker Guy Ritchie made his detective films with Robert Downey Jr. - 2009's Sherlock Holmes and 2011 sequel A Game of Shadows - before taking a break ahead of a scheduled 2020 instalment.

"The script was written for Will and me I guess - eight? - years ago by Etan Cohen," Reilly explained to Total Film magazine. "And then some other people jumped in to do Sherlock movies, so it was off the table for a long time. But I guess they took a break, which gave us our chance."

The film follows Holmes and Watson, played by Ferrell and Reilly, respectively, as they use their minds to stop villain Moriarty, played by Ralph Fiennes, from assassinating the queen.

However, Reilly has explained that the case won't be the sole focus of the flick.

"The relationship between Holmes and Watson is given almost as much weight as the case they're trying to solve," the 53-year-old said. "We're always dealing with our feelings for each other. It's this hilarious melodrama of a male friendship."

The characters have been portrayed onscreen on numerous occasions and the film gives the actors the opportunity to send up previous attempts.

"It's all very true to the period, true to what you would expect from the two of them solving a mystery... But at the same time, everything's a little bit heightened," Ferrell added. "Any chance to make things ridiculous, we took it."

Holmes & Watson, which was shot entirely in London, hits cinemas from late December.