Brandon Jenner and estranged wife Leah reunite for Thanksgiving

Brandon Jenner and estranged wife Leah Jenner reunited for a family Thanksgiving dinner.

Two months after they announced their separation, the duo spent the U.S. holiday with their three-year-old daughter, Eva James, and Brandon's father, Caitlyn Jenner.

The former Olympian shared a snap of her extended family on Instagram, showing her alongside girlfriend Sophia Hutchins, ex-wife Linda Thompson, son Burt Jenner, and daughter Casey Jenner, from the sportsman's marriage to Chrystie Scott.

"Congratulations to my daughter Casey, and her husband Michael, for getting their beautiful home finished one day before thanksgiving! It’s gorgeous! Happy Thanksgiving to all!" Caitlyn, 69, captioned the sweet family shot.

Notably absent were her daughters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, who spent the holiday with mother Kris Jenner and sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian.

Brody Jenner, Caitlyn's youngest son with ex-wife Linda Thompson, was also missing from the festivities, along with his wife, Kaitlynn. The couple recently documented their terrifying evacuation from their Malibu home on Instagram during the devastating wildfires earlier this month (Nov18).

Brandon, 37, and Leah, 36, announced their shock split in September in a joint statement on Instagram.

“Hi everybody, it is with love in our hearts that we feel it’s time to share some personal news with you all. After celebrating fourteen beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship,” they said. “We are deeply proud of the life we’ve cultivated together and are truly grateful for the bond of friendship we hold and cherish today. It is stronger than ever.”

The two tied the knot in May 2012, and welcomed daughter Eva in July 2015.