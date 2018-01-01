Khloe Kardashian slams family rift rumours after Thanksgiving absence

Khloe Kardashian has slammed rumours of a rift between her and her famous sisters.

The 34-year-old reality star was absent from the Kardashian/Jenner Thanksgiving celebration, and some fans were quick to speculate why Khloe had chosen to stay in Cleveland with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and their daughter, True.

As her followers on Twitter fuelled rumours of a falling-out between Khloe and older sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, after Tristan's alleged infidelity days before True's birth back in April (18), the first-time mother was quick to shut down the gossip.

"Y'all are reaching now," Khloe wrote. "I've spent the past 3 years in Cleveland for Thanksgiving. Not sure why people are trying to create drama between my family and I. My sisters and I are perfectly fine thank you!"

She then blamed Tristan's commitments to his basketball team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, for putting a hold on any Thanksgiving travel plans.

"All of their families were able to travel but TT (Tristan Thompson) being in season, he can not," she continued. "The truth is never as fun as some story some of you like to create. So here we goooooooooooo!! Happy Thanksgiving I guess lol (laugh out loud)."

Despite being unable to attend her famous family's Thanksgiving dinner, Khloe was missed by her siblings, including Kourtney, who gave her younger sister a special shout-out in her Instagram post.

"I woke up this morning in bed with my children, in the same house as my sisters (minus @khloekardashian i miss you), my brothers, the father of my kids, my mommy, my grandma, my nieces and nephew," Kourtney wrote alongside a snap of her with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and their three children - Mason, Penelope and Reign. "I feel beyond grateful. Happy Thanksgiving!"

Kris Jenner managed to host the elaborate holiday celebration for her ever-growing family, with Kim, Kanye West, their kids North West, Saint West, and Chicago West, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, and their daughter Stormi Webster, also in attendance.