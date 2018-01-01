Michael Douglas almost messed up Catherine Zeta-Jones romance with forward comment

Michael Douglas almost ruined his chances with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones after he was too forward with her on their first date.

The Wall Street star and Catherine have been married since 2000, but Michael reveals their relationship almost didn't happen after he made an ill-advised remark towards her after drinking too much.

"Catherine and I met at a film festival...," he told U.S. chat show The Talk. "I was just finishing up a European tour promoting The Perfect Murder and Catherine had arrived with (The Mask of) Zorro and I had seen Zorro just the week before and I went, 'Wow who is this woman, she's unbelievable'.

"Then I found out she was coming to the festival right after, I said, 'Can I meet her,' and they said, 'Yes, she's coming, she's alone, she's only there for one night...' So I said, 'Can I have a drink with her?' They said, 'Yeah, sure you can have a drink'."

"So she went off, had to do her work that night for Zorro, I said, 'I'll be in the bar kind of waiting for you'," he continued. "And since I had just finished my promotion tour, let's just say I was celebrating more... I saw Catherine coming through the door and she sat down and we talked and talked and before we knew it we found out that same night that we both had the same birthday. As I found out we had the same birthday, I turned to her and said, 'Catherine, I'm going to be the father of your children'."

However, the actor's declaration did not go over well with his now-wife.

"Catherine's response to that was, 'You know, I've heard a lot about you, I've read a lot about you, and it's interesting to know it's all true, goodnight'," he said. "She left and I thought, 'Oh my God, I've blown this'. She left from there and she went to some Scottish island she was shooting Entrapment and the next morning I said, 'Oh my God, I've got to reach her and send her some flowers and apologise'. And I've been grateful to a florist... that somehow got a bunch of roses before she arrived she had these roses waiting for her..."