Rose Byrne was immediately won over by Instant Family script

Rose Byrne was immediately won over by the storyline for her new comedy Instant Family.

The Australian actress stars alongside Mark Wahlberg in the Sean Anders-directed flick, with the plot following a couple who stumble into the world of foster-care adoption and end up taking in three children overnight, including a rebellious teenager, as played by Isabela Moner.

As a mother of two young sons with partner Bobby Cannavale, the script for Instant Family quickly grabbed Rose's attention.

"This was such a no-brainer," she said in a video interview for Collider.com, adding that the film is inspired in part by the filmmaker's own experiences. "I would have been nervous to do this without Sean to be honest because it is his story and inspired by him so it was so authentic and it was about not screwing it up too much."

While Mark, who plays the character of Pete, was quick to take up the opportunity, especially as it meant working with Sean, who he teamed with on Daddy's Home and its 2017 sequel, again. The film also allowed the 47-year-old some variety in his projects, as he has recently fronted serious films like Deepwater Horizon, All the Money in the World and Mile 22.

"I like to mix it up... these movies don't come around that often where you have a movie (that is) wildly entertaining for both children and adults but also has such an important message," he said.

And Mark also appreciated the fact that he could bring his wife Rhea and their four children along to watch the movie with him as well.

"(The children) enjoyed it, they're actually all excited to go back to the movie (for the premiere)," the star added.

Instant Family, also featuring Octavia Spencer and Tig Notaro, is now showing in U.S. cinemas and opens around the world in early 2019.