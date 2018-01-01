Eddie Redmayne sees real-life issues in the Wizarding World

Eddie Redmayne is adamant that the Wizarding World film series handles many real-life issues.

The actor has recently reprised his role as Newt Scamander in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which is currently in cinemas worldwide.

And though he has found himself at the heart of a fantasy flick, he has praised author and screenwriter J.K. Rowling's ability to help regular people resonate with the fictional world on screen.

"The thing that I love about what Jo does is that all the issues that one is dealing with in muggle society are being dealt with in the Wizarding World too," he shared in an interview with British Vogue. "They just have more exceptional powers and capabilities to deal with things. Those skills also end up causing problems..."

The British star features alongside Katherine Waterston, Johnny Depp, Jude Law and Zoe Kravitz in the Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them sequel. In addition to the similarities in issues in problems in both worlds, Eddie also believes that "muggles" will take comfort in seeing characters who feel uneasy about who they really are.

"(J.K. Rowling) is one of the most inclusive people and has always made the heroic out of people who are perhaps outsiders in life," the 36-year-old smiled. "One of the things I love about this film and all of her works is that there are so many different characters, yet very few of them are super comfortable in their own skin. I think it's something we can all relate to."