Selma Blair 'grieving' after MS diagnosis

Selma Blair is "grieving" her old life following her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

Five months after being diagnosed with the condition, which can affect the brain and/or spinal cord, the 46-year-old took the time on Thanksgiving to reflect on her new life with MS.

“Thanksgiving is dwindling down for me. I stayed home. It was the right place for me today. And tears came,” the Cruel Intentions star wrote on Instagram. “I have been grieving recently. For the things I took for granted.”

Selma confessed her body was now unable to do the sporty things she used to enjoy doing with her son, Arthur Saint Bleick, 7, and described the emotional moment she collapsed while doing a cartwheel.

“I was the most gymnastic mom I knew,” she explained. “A cartwheel was just as easy as taking a breath. But when I began to turn one yesterday on an impulse to show my son who had forgotten, it went all wrong. A jumble of confusion for this body I knew so well. A heap. A heap on the ground," Selma candidly shared.

She explained that while she and Arthur tried to laugh about the mishap, it was a hard moment for the actress to accept.

"But it was a turning point. Part of the grim realization (sic). Is this just #ms or is this still an exacerbation ? Five months and still same way. Or is this my new normal? And then more gets taken away," Selma wrote.

Despite her grief, she thanked her fans for supporting her as she continues to figure out life with MS.

“We all have something. Now how do we handle it? What do we do when the news is old but dramatically altering our lives every day?” she said. “Still grateful.”