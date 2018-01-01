Angelina Jolie urges world leaders to take action on sexual violence in war zones

Angelina Jolie continued her fight for victims of sexual violence in war zones around the world.

The Oscar-winning actress spoke about the "urgent international issue" at the Fighting Stigma Through Film festival, an associate of the Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict (PSVI) campaign Jolie founded with former U.K. Foreign Secretary William Hague back in 2012.

The actress, 43, told the audience at the event that “changing attitudes and laws, and challenging stigma and impunity for sexual violence in all our societies is the work of generations. It’s all of you, it’s all of us together.”

The festival features 35 movies focusing on the discrimination and social stigma faced by survivors of war zone rape and other forms of sexual violence in conflict.

“I can only imagine the kind of difficulties that many of you have faced to get to this point in your lives,” Jolie said told the filmmakers, who hail from 14 different countries including Syria, Burma, Russia and Nigeria.

"From the start, PSVI has been about bringing together survivors, civil society and legal experts with (the) government to work together to affect change; not government telling civil society or survivors what needs to be done, but listening to and supporting the voices of the people most directly involved," she continued.

Other attendees at the event held at the British Film Institute included Sophie Wessex and U.K. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

“I hope we will be working on this for many years to come,” Jolie concluded her passionate speech, adding that it was crucial to allow “the voices who set the agenda to be those of the survivors themselves.”

It was recently announced that Jolie will guest edit the BBC Radio 4's flagship current affairs programme, Today.

The mother-of-six will take charge of the morning news show on 28 December (18), when she is expected to invite on guests, including those who have fled conflict zones, to discuss the global refugee crisis and violence against women in war-torn areas of the globe.