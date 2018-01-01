Will Smith fulfills dream of taking part in racing Grand Prix parade

Race car driver Lewis Hamilton helped Will Smith check another item off his bucket list by letting him drive in the parade before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday (25Nov18).

The parade usually only features drivers from the race, but Smith, who was a guest of bosses from Mercedes, was allowed to join Hamilton.

"This is fantastic," he told F1's Rosanna Tennant. "Lewis and I have been talking about this for probably like five years, since the grand prix in Monte Carlo. That was the first time I ever came and I'm just speechless, I love this, this is so exciting."

"I'm glad to be here to support my man," he added. "We've been talking about it for so long. I'm here with the world champ...! This is just such a special honour for me. It's like... I'm doing a thing called the bucket list. I turned 50 this year and I decided I'm going to do everything I want to do. He granted the old man a wish!"

Smith's ride in the parade came after the actor teamed up with filmmaker Michael Bay to film a funny video of himself "kidnapping" Hamilton and changing into his driver's tracksuit so he could take over racing duties.

"You're black, I'm black... ain't nobody gonna know the difference..." he said in a video on Instagram.

Smith turned 50 in September (18) and celebrated by bungee jumping from a helicopter over the Grand Canyon. He also asked his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith to jump out of a plane in Dubai in October as part of his festivities and ran a marathon in Cuba earlier this month.