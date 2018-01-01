Dwayne Johnson reflected on Thanksgiving he 'couldn't afford a turkey'

Dwayne Johnson shared an emotional post detailing a Thanksgiving he and his family were so poor, they couldn't afford a turkey.

The Jumanji star, 46, is currently in London, filming the Fast and Furious spinoff film Hobbs and Shaw with Jason Statham, and celebrated the U.S. holiday with a lavish feast for his family.

However, he was quick to reflect on one of the lowest moments of his life, when he was unable to afford a traditional turkey dinner.

"Word to the bird,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside an image of the cooked turkey centrepiece. "This Thanksgiving was a unique one, in that it was the first time I’ve ever not been back home in the U.S. of A. But here in London, we still cooked and laid out a big, sweet spread to give our thanks and boundless gratitude for our loved ones."

Johnson revealed he takes a moment to think back to that fateful day, 27 years ago, when his family was living in Tampa, Florida and were “so pi*s broke, that we couldn’t even afford to buy a turkey.”

“We were praying someone would invite us over for Thanksgiving,” he explained. "Well, the universe answered our prayers, because friends of ours called to say Happy Thanksgiving and we were like, “HAPPY THANKSGIVING WE’LL BE RIGHT OVER TO CELEBRATE WITH YOU GUYS K BYE!!”

Despite sharing the "very true and f**king embarrassing story" with his followers, Johnson confessed that remembering the lows will always help him to remain grounded and grateful.

"I’m quite sure I need therapy for this, but until then tequila will be my loving & empathetic therapist," he joked.