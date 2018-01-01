Ralph Breaks the Internet tops North American box office

Ralph Breaks the Internet has stormed its way to the top of the North American box office during America's Thanksgiving holiday weekend (21-25Nov18).

The animated film featuring John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman has earned $84.5 million (£65.9 million) since Wednesday (21Nov18) to come out on top.

"We're very thankful for this weekend," Cathleen Taff, who oversees Disney's theatrical distribution, says. "It was a fantastic start and a great way to kick off the holiday season."

Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone's sequel Creed II follows in second with $55.8 million (£43.5 million), beating out its predecessor's $42.1 million (32.8 million) opening.

"This is a timeless franchise for us at MGM, and it's a thrill to see both its legacy and new generation of audiences continue to respond to Rocky Balboa and Adonis Creed in this time when we need uplifting stories," a statement from president of MGM's Motion Picture Group Jonathan Glickman reads.

The new version of Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character, comes in third with $30.2 million (£23.5 million) and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is close behind in fourth with $29.7 million (£23.2 million).

Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, which features Rami Malek as late frontman Freddie Mercury, rounds out the top five with $13.9 million (£10.8 million).

The movies' $308 million (£240.2 million) earnings break the previous record for the holiday weekend in 2013, when Frozen, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, and others grossed $294 million (£229.2 million).

"This is a perfectly fitting Thanksgiving for a year that's had its share of records being broken," Comsore's senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian says.