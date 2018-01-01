Michael Bay insisted on filming Will Smith's Lewis Hamilton kidnapping prank

Filmmaker Michael Bay insisted on taking charge of Will Smith and Lewis Hamilton's 'kidnapping' video after walking in on the pair preparing for the Instagram prank.

The Men In Black star wanted to shoot a funny video featuring himself taking Formula 1 ace Hamilton hostage before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday (25Nov18), so that Will could take the sportsman's place in the driver's seat and live out his racing dreams.

In the clip, which Smith shared on his social media page, the actor is shown strapping Lewis into a chair, before changing into the Brit's race suit.

"You're black, I'm black... ain't nobody gonna know the difference (sic)...," Will tells Lewis in the footage, which goes on to show him spinning out on the track, as race officials have him hauled away by security.

On Monday, Will returned to Instagram and revealed how he managed to get Michael Bay to direct the prank post, admitting his involvement wasn't planned.

"Me & @lewishamilton were in his dressing room 20 minutes before his last @f1 race shooting a silly a** post," he began. "There was a knock at the door... We opened it and it was @michaelbay!

"He looked at me & then saw Lewis tied (to) the chair. He paused... then said, 'What the F#@k are you doing?' We explained. He looked at the camera in my hand and said, 'Gimme that! You don't know what to do with this.'"

Boasting about landing the action icon for the funny clip, Will continued, "So, I'm pretty sure I have the ONLY IG (Instagram) POST EVER directed by a Global Film Legend! Hahahahaha."

Will, who has so far only directed one episode of 2006 TV comedy All of Us, previously worked with Michael on 1995's Bad Boys movie and its 2003 sequel, Bad Boys II. It's not yet known if Michael will be involved in the recently-announced follow-up, Bad Boys for Life, which will reunite Will with his movie co-star Martin Lawrence.