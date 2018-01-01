Lena Dunham: 'It's difficult to see pregnant women after hysterectomy'

Lena Dunham is struggling to accept she is now infertile after having her uterus removed to treat her endometriosis last year (17).

The 32-year-old Girls creator and star underwent a hysterectomy to relieve herself of endometriosis pain and she admits she still has a hard time seeing pregnant women and infants.

"It's always like a little catch in the throat when I think about it," she tells The Cut. "It's all those things like new-baby smell, and breastfeeding, and looking at a baby that you know looks like you..."

The actress, who broke up with musician Jack Antonoff earlier this year (18), has since moved from Brooklyn to a different part of New York and is relieved she doesn't have to see as many young people with their children where she lives now.

"I'm back amongst my tribe, which is, like, old people puttering around the health food store," she adds. "If I never see another f**king person in a cool sack dress with their baby again... I just wanna live around old people who are not reminding me every day of my infertility and loneliness."

Lena was in too much pain to wait to freeze her eggs before undergoing surgery and she is still "surprised" she put her desire to have a child naturally to the side to combat her endometriosis symptoms.

"It's really amazing, in points of extreme distress, how things you thought were nonnegotiable start to become negotiable," she says. "I thought I would do anything to have a kid naturally. Turned out that wasn't true."