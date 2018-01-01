Anne Hathaway 'horrified' by tear-gassing at Mexico border

Anne Hathaway has expressed her horror after pictures emerged of immigrants being tear-gassed at the border between the U.S. and Mexico.

The images, of border control using tear gas to prevent people crossing the border from Mexico to the United States, have struck a chord with many celebrities, including Anne, who took to Instagram to share her thoughts.

Posting one of the shots, the 36-year-old actress wrote: "My country gassed children. There are no words for my horror. To those who will immediately speak of 'doing it the right way', who will 'blame the parents for putting the children in this position', or say 'they were storming the wall', and 'they were throwing rocks': the only human response to this monstrous use of force against LEGAL asylum seekers- against children- is condemnation, shame, and rage."

Anne concluded her message by urging supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has defended the use of tear gas at the border, to rethink their stance, writing: "For those that still believe in voting for the man who recommended using lethal force on families fleeing violence and persecution: this is the policy you like?"

Eva Longoria and Zendaya also weighed in on the heartbreaking images, while Amy Schumer - a staunch critic of Trump - wrote: "This will not f**king stand. How do you sleep at night after gassing children. It’s legal to seek asylum you f**king monsters. Happening at the border."

She later shared another post about one woman and her four children being gassed, and added: "It is legal to seek asylum in the US. These people are fleeing from homes where they were in danger and the law says they can stay in the US while their claim is processed. Anyone who says 'they should have come legally' THEY DID. THEY ARE!"