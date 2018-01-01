NEWS Ray J disputes Kim Kardashian's ecstasy sex tape claim Newsdesk Share with :







Ray J has reportedly disputed Kim Kardashian's claim that she was high on ecstasy when she made a sex tape with her ex-boyfriend.



The mother-of-three made the shocking revelation during Sunday night's (25Nov18) episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, when she told Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner that she was under the influence of the drug when she married Damon Thomas, and when she and then boyfriend Ray filmed themselves getting intimate.



However, insiders close to Love & Hip Hop star Ray have insisted the story isn't true.



"Kim took no hard drugs nor did she drink alcohol during the filming of the sex tape," the sources told TMZ.com. They did add that Kim "smoked pot around the time the tape was made... and it was from a pipe shaped like a penis."



As for Kim's claims that the ecstasy was responsible for her jaw shaking, the insider added that "her lip was quivering because she was getting f**ked."



Ray is also said to be offended that Kim implied she only made the sex tape because she was high, and allegedly told his friends that Kim "was down with it from the beginning and all the way through".



During the most recent episode of her reality show the 38-year-old mother of three recalled several instances of taking drugs during a chat with Scott and her sister.



"I did ecstasy once, I got married. I did it again and I made a sex tape," she mused. "Like, everything bad would happen."



When Scott asked, "You were high on ecstasy when you did that sex tape?", Kim replied: "Absolutely! Everybody knows it. My jaw was shaking the whole time."



Following TMZ's story, sources in the Kardashian camp insisted that Kim stands by her claim, and is "thankful to have learned early on from the experiences with drugs and attributes those lessons to her decision to not get heavily involved in drugs or alcohol through adulthood".

