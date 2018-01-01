Amanda Bynes became depressed after donning male guise for She's the Man

Amanda Bynes "went into a deep depression" after seeing herself as a boy in She's the Man.

The 32-year-old actress starred alongside Channing Tatum in the 2006 movie, a modern take on William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, with her teenage character donning a male guise to pose as her brother.

Sporting the masculine look had a dramatic effect on Amanda, however, as she explained to Paper magazine: "When the movie came out and I saw it, I went into a deep depression for four to six months because I didn't like how I looked when I was a boy.

"(It was) a super strange and out-of-body experience. It just really put me into a funk."

Despite Amanda's feelings about the film, it was a box office hit, and launched Channing's career. Bosses weren't originally going to cast the Magic Mike star in the role though - until Amanda got involved.

"I totally fought for Channing (to get cast in) that movie because he wasn't famous yet," she explained. "He'd just done a Mountain Dew commercial and I was like, 'This guy's a star - every girl will love him!' But (the producers) were like, 'He's so much older than all of you!' And I was like, 'It doesn't matter! Trust me!'"

It was after starring in 2010 teen drama Easy A that Amanda made the decision to retire from the acting world, announcing her decision on Twitter.

Revealing she was "young, stupid and high" when she sent the tweet, the screen star's life became somewhat meaningless after she left acting behind.

"I just had no purpose in life. I'd been working my whole life and (now) I was doing nothing," she recalled. "I had a lot of time on my hands and I would 'wake and bake' and literally be stoned all day long."

After a public meltdown which saw her hospitalised, arrested multiple times and enter rehab, she eventually enrolled in a course at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising.

She's now hoping to get back into acting, and has a positive outlook when it comes to her future.

"I have no fear of the future. I've been through the worst and came out the other end and survived it so I just feel like it's only up from here," she concluded.