Liv Tyler pays tribute to late director Bernardo Bertolucci

Liv Tyler has paid tribute to her Stealing Beauty director Bernardo Bertolucci following his death on Monday (26Nov18).

The Last Tango in Paris filmmaker passed away in Rome, Italy at the age of 77 following a battle with cancer, and that night Armageddon actress Tyler, who starred in his 1996 drama, penned a lengthy tribute to the director who cast her in her first leading film role.

"My Bernardo, my maestro, my teacher, my believer. Goodbye for now (broken heart emoji)," she wrote besides a black and white photo of them on the set. "I am so deeply grateful to him. For what he showed to me and let me see. All the little beautiful details that make something truly unique and extraordinary. Thank you for letting me in on that.

"He took me under his wing and let me fly. I felt proud of him each day and the work he induced and I felt like he felt proud of us too, all of us actors up on that little hill in Tuscany filming stealing beauty. He ignited my 17 year old soul and has inspired me for a lifetime."

She praised him for helping her learn so much about cinema and visual storytelling and is glad she got to watch him work, and concluded by writing, "Thank you dear Bernardo. May we meet again one day ... your Liv."

Tyler shared the same photo on her Instagram Stories with broken heart and praying hands emojis before following it up with stills and behind-the-scenes snaps from the movie, which also starred Joseph Fiennes, Jeremy Irons and Rachel Weisz.

Fans of Bertolucci were able to view him and pay their respects in a church on Capitol Hill in Rome, where he laid in an open casket on Tuesday.

The director is best known for his work on 1970's The Conformist, 1972 erotic drama Last Tango in Paris and 1987's The Last Emperor, which won nine Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director.