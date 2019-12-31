NEWS Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt seek more time with private divorce judge Newsdesk Share with :







Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have requested extra time to work out the details of their divorce and custody issues with a private judge.



The actors have been working with Honorable John Ouderkirk to try and hash out a settlement regarding the care of their six children, and while he had originally been hired to work with the estranged couple until June (19), it appears the exes are keen to ensure the judge has more than enough time to help them resolve any outstanding disagreements as they have since filed court papers to keep him on the case until 31 December, 2019.



According to documents obtained by The Blast, Jolie wants Ouderkirk to handle all pre-trial motions and requests, and stay on for a private custody trial, if she and Pitt fail to reach a custody deal.



The Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-stars had previously been set to take their dispute to trial on 4 December (18), but both agreed to continue negotiations in a bid to spare their kids, who range from ages 10 to 17, from the court proceedings.



Ironically, Ouderkirk, who is now retired from the bench, is the same judge who presided over Jolie and Pitt's wedding ceremony at their chateau in France in 2014.



They separated just two years later, with Jolie filing for divorce in September, 2016.



The 43-year-old actress, who has primary physical custody of their brood, had originally sought sole custody, clashing with Pitt's request for joint care, but in June (18), they reached a temporary agreement granting the 54-year-old Moneyball actor more visitation with five of their children. The pair's eldest son, Maddox, 16, opted out of the deal.



Tensions flared again in August (18), when Jolie accused Pitt of failing to pay any "meaningful" child support for 18 months. Pitt's lawyers filed their response a day later, insisting their client had paid his ex over $9 million (£7 million), since their 2016 split.

