Lin-Manuel Miranda struggled with Mary Poppins Returns bike scene

Lin-Manuel Miranda had to apologise for hurling apples at kids during one tricky Mary Poppins Returns scene.

The Hamilton star admits the singing and dancing in the new film was a breeze compared to one challenging 10-second routine.

"I light a lamp, ride a bike, steal an apple from a cart, throw it to an orphan child all while singing in a Cockney accent...," he told U.S.talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. "That moment is the hardest 10 seconds of my life.

"I'm sure there are takes of my absolutely just whacking orphan children, just throwing apples!"

But the Hamilton star had a blast making the new movie musical with director Rob Marshall and his leading lady Emily Blunt, adding, "She (Blunt) is absolutely perfect in this movie and it's not hard to pretend to be having fun with Mary Poppins.... It was one of the best jobs of my life."

Miranda also revealed his family had to switch off Mary Poppins when he was a kid, because the film's sad Feed The Birds song would make him sob.

The actor and singer admits he still gets choked up when he hears the tune, which was sung by a beggar in the original Disney classic.

"I couldn’t get through Feed the Birds," he explains. "I was very sensitive to minor-key music, and that song was so sad that I don’t think I saw the ending of Mary Poppins until I was grown, because I would just cry.

"I loved (song) Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. I loved (co-star) Dick Van Dyke. I loved the whole movie but then that one song was so sad I kind of never survived that."

He felt the same whenever Stevie Wonder's I Just Called to Say I Love You came on the radio: "My family had so many stories about that, about how Stevie Wonder’s I Just Called to Say I Love You would come on and they’d have to change the channel because I would burst into tears.

"I actually remember the feeling. I remember it was so many 'nos' in the lyrics - No New Year’s Day to celebrate...’ It felt apocalyptic to me as a little kid."