Green Book named top film by National Board of Review

Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali's new movie Green Book and A Star is Born have been given massive Oscars boosts after landing top awards from America's National Board of Review.
Green Book, which chronicles the relationship between African-American classical pianist Don Shirley and his white driver, is the critics pick for the film of the year, while Mortensen has been named Best Actor.
Bradley Cooper has picked up the Best Director for his filmmaking debut, A Star Is Born, while his leading lady, Lady Gaga, has been named Best Actress and their co-star Sam Elliott Best Supporting Actor.
If Beale Street Could Talk has also been handed multiple honours, including a Best Supporting Actress prize for Regina King.
As well as Green Book, the National Board of Review's top films of 2018 are The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Black Panther, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Eighth Grade, First Reformed, If Beale Street Could Talk, Mary Poppins Returns, A Quiet Place, Roma, and A Star Is Born.
The National Board of Review honorees will be feted at a gala in January (19) at Cipriani 42nd Street in new York.
The full list of winners is:
Best Film: Green Book
Best Director: Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
Best Actor: Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Best Actress: Lady Gaga, A Star is Born
Best Supporting Actor: Sam Elliott, A Star is Born
Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Best Original Screenplay: Paul Schrader, First Reformed
Best Adapted Screenplay: Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Best Animated Feature: Incredibles 2
Breakthrough Performance: Thomasin McKenzie, Leave No Trace
Best Directorial Debut: Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade
Best Foreign Language Film: Cold War
Best Documentary: RBG
Best Ensemble: Crazy Rich Asians
William K. Everson Film History Award: The Other Side of the Wind & They'll Love Me When I'm Dead