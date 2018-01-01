Will Smith 'struggled for years' to recover relationship with son Trey

Will Smith "struggled for years" to recover his relationship with son Trey following his divorce from Sheree Zampino.

The 50-year-old actor opened up about his bond with his 26-year-old son in a heartfelt video shared on his Instagram page, admitting that it has taken them some time to reach the happy place they are in today.

In the clip, Will says: "I’m in Abu Dhabi at the F1 (Formula 1 Grand Prix). I brought my son, Trey. We’ve been hanging and I usually take my kids separately on stuff so they have their individual daddy time."

Growing emotional, Will continues: "So we’ve been doing this, hanging at the F1, and he said, ‘You know what dad? I just realised you’re not just my dad. I’m pretty sure you’re my best friend.’ I was like, (exhales), ‘Yeah man, prolly (probably). Prolly.’”

In the caption, Will added that things were tough between him and Trey following his divorce from actress Sheree, Trey's mother, back in 1995.

“It has not always been like this between Trey & I. We STRUGGLED FOR YEARS after my Divorce from his Mother," he wrote. "He felt betrayed & abandoned. It is a Wild Blessing to recover & restore a Loving Relationship with My Beautiful Son!"

Following the post, Trey also shared the video, and wrote to Will: "Awwwww shucks (heart emoji) you too big guy."

Trey has also been posting snaps from his trip to Abu Dhabi with his dad. Sharing the same picture Will had posted, Trey wrote: "Kicking off Monday with My GUY in LIFE @willsmith."

He also shared another shot of himself and Will laughing at something, and captioned it: "WE always have the BEST time. Laughter is the best medicine."

Following his divorce from Sheree, Will married actress Jada Pinkett Smith in 1997, and the pair share son Jaden, 20, and 18-year-old daughter Willow.