John Krasinski cried through a box of tissues watching Mary Poppins Returns

John Krasinski cried so much watching wife Emily Blunt in Mary Poppins Returns that he got through a whole box of tissues in 20 minutes.

The British actress takes on the role made famous by Julie Andrews in the Disney reboot, and is already receiving rave reviews from those who have been lucky enough to get a sneak peek.

As her husband John is one of those people, he spoke about the film during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on Wednesday (28Nov18) and explained that he had an extremely emotional reaction to watching the feature for the first time.

"The first time I ever saw it, they give you a tissue box in the screening room," he recalled. "I was like, 'Oh that's very nice, I don't have a cold.' And they started screening the movie and 25 minutes into the movie I stood up and went to the back of the room and Emily said, 'Do you not like it? I've never seen this happen.'

"I was crying so much. I blew through the tissue box in 20 minutes. Had to go to the napkins and then when I ran out of the napkins, it was all sweater!"

John also rewatched the film with his nearest and dearest over the Thanksgiving weekend, and "tried to prepare them for how emotional it is".

But despite his tearful reaction to the movie, the 39-year-old would recommend it to other viewers.

"It's honestly one of the most beautiful films. It's I think exactly what everybody needs for the holidays. It's pure joy," he smiled.

Mary Poppins Returns, which also stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, is due for release on 19 December in the U.S. and on 21 December in the U.K.