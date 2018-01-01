Rachel Weisz: 'It's time to stop asking about working with other actresses'

Rachel Weisz is looking forward to a time when she’s not asked about working with other actresses.

The British star has won widespread praise for her two most recent films; forbidden love story Disobedience alongside Rachel McAdams, and period black comedy The Favourite with Olivia Colman and Emma Stone.

Speaking as she picked up the special Jury Award for Ensemble Performance for The Favourite at Monday night’s (26Nov18) Gotham Awards, Rachel touched on what it’s like to always be asked about her female co-stars.

“I hope that one day soon, in the not-so-distant future, we don’t get asked what it was like to share the screen with other women, because I don’t think you ever ask men that - but I could be wrong,” she mused.

The Favourite, about last Stewart monarch Queen Anne (Colman) and the two women who vied for her attention, is widely tipped to be an Oscar contender, though Yorgos Lanthimos’ film failed to win any prizes from America’s National Board of Review.

Rachel, 48, also spoke about the costumes she had to wear on the set of the 18th-century drama.

“Wearing those costumes took strength. They pulled the corsets so tight, so hard, you could feel the stays which actually left lines on my body,” she recalled.

“We shot 10 weeks in Hatfield House, a north-of-England Elizabethan mansion, and were allowed to touch only certain things. Antique guns was another difficulty. Gun powder kept getting in your eyes.”