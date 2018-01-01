Nicole Kidman left cringing by Keith Urban's Aria Awards hosting stint

Nicole Kidman cringed at her husband Keith Urban's hosting performance at Australia's Aria Music Awards on Wednesday (28Nov18).

Although the couple were all smiles as they walked the red carpet at Sydney's The Star Centre, Keith wasted no time in embarrassing his other half by giving her a shout-out in his opening remarks.

"Hi everyone, hi Australia," the 51-year-old musician said after walking on stage. "Hi baby, right in the front row - hi!"

Cameras filming the event for the country's Nine Network then cut to Nicole as she placed her head in her hands in mock dismay at being singled out by her spouse.

He also referenced his wife's latest movie, Boy Erased, jokingly describing her as an acting novice when introducing her co-star Troye Sivan as an award presenter.

"Let's say hello to our next presenter, this guy is a singer, two-time Aria winner and an actor currently co-starring in a really beautiful film that I highly recommend you see called Boy Erased alongside an up and coming new actress called Nicole Kidman," the country star quipped. "I think good things are ahead for her."

In the film, the 51-year-old Hollywood superstar and Russell Crowe play the religious parents of a boy, played by Lucas Hedges, forced into gay conversion therapy. Troye portrays another gay youngster forced to act straight.

Nicole and Keith were joined at the ceremony by their niece Lucia Hawley - the daughter of her sister Antonia.

Before the event, she posted an adorable picture of herself cuddling Lucia on Instagram, which she captioned: "Going to the #ARIAs with my niece, we're so excited to see Keith hosting!"

The big winners on the night were Camila Cabello, who took home the coveted Best International Artist prize, 5 Seconds of Summer, and Amy Shark, who bagged three awards each.