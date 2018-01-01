Amy Schumer vomits in car on way to stand-up gig

Pregnant Amy Schumer has shared a video showing her vomiting in a car on the way to her stand-up comedy gig on Tuesday night (27Nov18).

The Trainwreck star, who is expecting her first child with her chef husband Chris Fischer, was forced to scrap two shows after being hospitalised with extreme morning sickness in Texas earlier this month. She subsequently postponed gigs that would require cross-country travel, but pushed on with her tour stops in New Jersey and Pennsylvania days later.

On Tuesday night, the comedienne gave fans an insight into her struggle behind-the-scenes by sharing a video of her repeatedly vomiting into a bowl while being driven to her gig in Tarrytown in upstate New York. She followed it up with a picture of her completing the show.

"I love doing stand-up more than anything and I hate cancelling shows. I have to postpone some until I feel human again," she wrote in the caption, without specifying which dates she would be rescheduling.

"I’m so proud of my stand up right now and can’t wait to share it. Thanks to the amazing crowd tonight for being so warm and such great laughers (sic) and for being cool with my sweatpants and slippers on stage."

She then explained that the vomiting footage was taken by Marcus Russell Price, who was shooting a documentary about her journey over the past few months ahead of a comedy special.

"You will see that I’m strugglin right now. But I’m so grateful and excited to be a mom. I’m grateful I have access to healthcare, as we all should have," she added.

The 37-year-old concluded by slamming Republican politician Cindy Hyde-Smith, who won the Mississippi senate seat in a special election on Tuesday. Amy wrote, "My feelings on her are best expressed by the above (vomiting) video."

Amy announced she was pregnant in October and has been open with her struggles with extreme morning sickness.

She married Chris after a whirlwind romance in February.