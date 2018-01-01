Paris Hilton opens up about broken engagement

Paris Hilton is still hopeful she will get her "happy ending" after splitting from her latest fiance, Chris Zylka.

Earlier this month (Nov18), it was reported the couple had parted ways and now Paris has confirmed she is single again.

"I'm doing really good, I'm just really having my me time," she told U.S. chat show The Talk on Wednesday (28Nov18).

The reality star and DJ did not reveal the reason behind her latest breakup, but she explained she realised just in time it was not the right decision to move forward with the marriage and become Mrs. Zylka.

"I just feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard and it was this whirlwind romance and I've always been obsessed with Disney stories and love stories and I thought it was going to be my happy ending and I just realised after time that it wasn't the right decision," she continued.

However, she is still open to finding love.

"I wish him the best and one day I would love to get married and have children, but for right now I'm just focusing on myself and my work," she said.

Chris proposed to Paris at the end of 2017 during a New Year's vacation in Aspen, Colorado. The hotel heiress recently clarified reports suggesting she had pushed back her November (18) nuptials, insisting the couple had never actually secured a date because they were too busy to wed this year.

Paris was previously engaged to fashion model Jason Shaw and Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis.