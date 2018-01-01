NEWS Luc Besson hit with more allegations of sexual misconduct Newsdesk Share with :







French filmmaker Luc Besson is facing five more allegations of sexual misconduct.



The Lucy director has been under fire since May (18), when actress Sand Van Roy filed a police complaint against Besson, accusing him of drugging and raping her during a meeting at a Paris hotel.



At the time, Besson vehemently denied the claims in a statement issued via his lawyer Thierry Marembert, but in July (18), a number of other purported victims spoke to French publication Mediapart and made further allegations of inappropriate behaviour against the star.



Now, five more women have come forward to Mediapart to share their alleged experiences of sexual harassment at the hands of Besson. Among the group are an unnamed former assistant, who tells the outlet she was "blackmailed" into having sex with the 59 year old on two occasions during a brief stint at his EuropaCorp production company in the 2000s, while theatre producer Karine Isambert claims she was manhandled by Besson while attending a hotel room casting call back in 1995.



Another female, a former student at his L'Ecole de la Cite film school at EuropaCorp, accuses Besson of repeatedly kissing and hugging her while she worked as an intern and then as an assistant. She reported his alleged actions to police in mid-July (18).



The moviemaker has yet to respond to the latest claims.



Besson is still under investigation by Paris authorities regarding the assault claims made by Van Roy, for which he was questioned last month (Oct18), according to Variety.

