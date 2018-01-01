Quentin Tarantino is a married man

Director Quentin Tarantino tied the knot with partner Daniella Pick on Wednesday (28Nov18).

The Pulp Fiction filmmaker exchanged vows with the Israeli singer and model in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles, according to editors at People magazine, who have obtained an official wedding photograph showing Tarantino and Pick posing in front of a wall of white flowers inside a home. Tarantino, 55, wore a black suit and Pick, 35, wore a white dress with a sweetheart neckline and tiara and white veil and held a bouquet of white roses.

The newlyweds later posed for paparazzi, exchanging a kiss for photographers, as they headed to Los Angeles restaurant Mr. Chow for their reception. In the snaps, Tarantino is wearing the same suit while Pick is wearing a simpler white slip dress and still holding her bouquet.

A source told E! News that some of Tarantino's film collaborators attended the ceremony.

"The ceremony was inside in front of a small group of family and friends including Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth and Eli Roth," the insider said. "There were only about 20 people and it was very intimate and private.

"Quentin and Daniella held hands and kissed everywhere they went. Eventually they left and were taken to Beverly Hills for a dinner reception."

Earlier this week, Pick, the daughter of veteran Israeli musician Svika Pick, posted images from her bridal shower at The Peninsula Beverly Hills, a five-star hotel, on her Instagram Stories.

Tarantino got engaged to Pick in June 2017. The pair met and briefly dated in 2009 when Tarantino was in Israel to promote Inglourious Basterds, before reconciling in 2016. This is the first marriage for them both.

The director is currently in the post-production stage of his upcoming movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Margot Robbie.