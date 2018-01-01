Emily Blunt used acting to overcome childhood stutter

Emily Blunt conquered her childhood speech impediment through acting.

The A Quiet Place star stuttered when she was a child, but she explains when she began to take an interest in acting out roles at home she found her issues began to improve.

"Because I couldn't speak fluently, I watched and listened," she tells Harper's Bazaar magazine. "I'd be on the Tube (subway), and I'd wonder about people and invent back stories for everyone. There's always been a natural desire to walk in the shoes of others."

"It started quite young, because it was the only tool I had to speak properly," she adds. "I was that kid, upstairs in my room, trying out stuff in the mirror. But I'd never tell anyone about it. It was always very private."

Emily reveals that despite her curiosity about stepping into different roles, she never believed she would become a professional actress and wanted to be an interpreter. However, she was picked to appear in a school production alongside actor Adrian Rawlins, and after the show went to the Edinburgh Festival, Blunt was signed by his agent.

"I didn't have a desire to pursue acting and I wouldn't have, if I hadn't fallen into it," she admits. "Crazy, isn't it? But that's probably why I ended up booking jobs, because I didn't have any nerves. It was very charmed - rather embarrassingly, in fact."

And she credits her The Royal Family co-star Dame Judi Dench with showing her how to behave on film sets.

"She taught me everything about how to be gracious and graceful and not take it seriously; she showed me how I wanted to be for the rest of my career," she says.