Kristen Stewart set to star in same-sex Christmas romcom

Kristen Stewart is set to play one half of a same-sex couple in a romcom that takes place over the holidays.

Happiest Season tells the story of a young woman who plans to propose to her girlfriend during her family's annual holiday party, but then learns that her partner has yet come out to her conservative parents.

TriStar Pictures acquired the rights to the picture written by Mary Holland and Clea DuVall, who will also be directing. The 41-year-old actress/ director has previously appeared in movies including Girl, Interrupted, The Grudge and Argo.

On Wednesday (28Nov18) it was reported by Variety that Stewart was in talks to take on a leading role in Happiest Season, and now her name has been added to the cast list on the film's IMDB page - which only accepts "valid actor credits."

Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner will produce and Jaclyn Huntling will oversee for Temple Hill Productions.

"In ‘Happiest Season,’ Clea and Mary have come up with a brilliant twist on the Christmas comedy that is laugh-out-loud funny and deeply moving," Bowen previously told Variety. "It manages to be both timely and timeless in the best of ways and we think it’s a holiday classic in the making."

Stewart is also moving away from heteronormative sexuality in her feature directorial debut The Chronology of Water, an adaptation of writer Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir which encompasses a bisexuality storyline.

"Ambiguity is my favourite thing ever. In terms of sexuality? For sure," the 28-year-old said in an interview with Mastermind magazine in September (18). "And also in making films, if you perfectly answer every question, you don't allow for people to have their own experience and really indulge a thought."

Meanwhile, Stewart is also starring in Elizabeth Banks' Charlie's Angels reboot alongside Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.