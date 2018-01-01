Michael B. Jordan keen to make more Creed movies

Michael B. Jordan wants to make more Creed movies in a bid to create a legacy similar to the Rocky franchise.

The actor reprises his role as Adonis Creed - the son of boxer Apollo Creed from the original Rocky movies – in Creed II, and he has now revealed that when he first discussed doing the 2015 movie, with Creed and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, he envisaged working on a series of sequels.

Speaking at a Q&A held at the BFI Southbank on Wednesday night (28Nov18) alongside his co-stars Tessa Thompson, Dolph Lundgren, Florian Munteanu, Brigitte Nielsen, and Creed II helmer Steven Caple Jr., Michael shared that he is ready to do another instalment and would consider doing even more movies.

"I would do a Creed III," he confirmed, when asked by the director if he was up for doing another flick.

"I mean do y'all wanna see a Creed III?" the 31-year-old then questioned the audience, who burst into a round of applause.

Michael, a virtual unknown in Hollywood prior to the release of the critically acclaimed 2013 movie Fruitvale Station, then pondered the possibility of the film turning into a franchise like Sylvester Stallone's hugely successful Rocky series.

"We hadn't even started shooting Fruitvale Station yet - I think we were in pre-production for that. And Ryan was like, 'Hey man, I'm thinking about doing this story about Apollo Creed's son... do you wanna play him?' And I was like, ‘Hey man cool let's do it.’

"In my brain, I started thinking about it. I was like, ‘OK well how many Rocky films was there? Alright well, we could deal with a lot of Creeds if it works so it was something I thought about,’" the star admitted. "I knew that (if it was a) success it was something I would be willing to do. So yeah I'm down."

Tessa, who plays Adonis' musician girlfriend Bianca in the franchise, weighed in with ideas for a potential movie title too.

"Yes. Like Creed III - Redemption," she joked, before teasing her co-star Michael’s idea for the title of Creed II. "It could've been Creed II: The Big Payback... It was a bad pitch.”