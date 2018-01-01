Hugh Jackman reviving one-man stageshow for world tour

Hugh Jackman is bringing his one-man show back to the stage for a world tour.

The Man. The Music. The Show. will feature songs from a variety of the Australian star's projects, including movie musicals Les Miserables and The Greatest Showman, as well as performances from roles he missed out on.

"This is a dream come true for me," Hugh gushed on U.S. breakfast show Today. "I've done it in Australia, but now I'm gonna do it all around the world. I'm going to cities all over America, we're going to Europe, going to the U.K., going back to Australia and New Zealand. I'm singing, I'm dancing, I'm telling stories."

The actor will be hitting the road with a 26-piece orchestra and "about 30 singers and dancers", helping him relive some of the "best parts" of his career to date, and he is aiming to make each show unique.

"I don't know about you guys, but I love going to a concert where I feel something happens that night that could only happen that night, so I try to keep it loose," Jackman explained.

He will also be inviting a number of special guests to join him onstage, with his The Greatest Showman co-star Keala Settle confirmed for a handful of the dates.

"I'm just gonna have a party," he smiled.

Jackman will kick off the tour by braving the chilly temperatures in New York City on Tuesday (04Dec18) to perform two songs as part of the Today show's concert series.

"This is literally the bucket list of bucket lists," he said. "I'm gonna sing two songs that are gonna be in the show - one from The Greatest Showman, one from Les Mis.

"I've got dancers, I've got a choir. We're gonna be out there, we're gonna be rocking it."

The 50 year old, who previously staged his other one-man show, Hugh Jackman, Back on Broadway, in the Big Apple in 2011, is currently spending hours every day ensuring his vocals and fancy footwork are up to speed.

"I'm in training," he shared. "I dance, Tuesdays... 10am till 6pm... I sing every day. Always (do vocal exercises) in the shower..."

Hugh's tour will officially launch in Hamburg, Germany in May (19) and run until July, with stops at London's O2 Arena, New York's Madison Square Garden, and Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl.